eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $53.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in eBay by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $249,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,380 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2,918,646.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $105,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,274 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,846 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

