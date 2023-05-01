Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Raised by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 1.9% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Eaton by 2.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.79 on Monday, hitting $169.91. 435,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,968. The company has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

