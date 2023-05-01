easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ESYJY. HSBC raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on easyJet from GBX 580 ($7.24) to GBX 610 ($7.62) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 535 ($6.68) to GBX 545 ($6.81) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut easyJet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut easyJet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $517.50.

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $6.24 on Thursday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

