easyJet (LON:EZJ) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 530 ($6.62) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 370 ($4.62).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EZJ. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.37) to GBX 560 ($6.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.12) to GBX 580 ($7.24) in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.43) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays set a GBX 570 ($7.12) price target on easyJet in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on easyJet from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 400 ($5.00) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 576.36 ($7.20).

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 497.60 ($6.21) on Thursday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 582.71 ($7.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 494.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 430.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2,261.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

