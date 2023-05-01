Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
EGBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ EGBN opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $780.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $52.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.
