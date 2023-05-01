Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

EGBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $780.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $52.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.