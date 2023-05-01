Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in April

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 633,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 830.0 days.

Dye & Durham Price Performance

Shares of Dye & Durham stock remained flat at $11.27 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

