DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Update

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 8,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:DXC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.84. 327,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,289. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 9,704,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,171,000 after buying an additional 57,096 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,353,000 after acquiring an additional 294,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after acquiring an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DXC. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

