Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in April

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DPMLF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,785. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Separately, Dundee Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company. engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

