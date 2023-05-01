DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DTS Price Performance
DTSOF remained flat at $21.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. DTS has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55.
About DTS
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTS (DTSOF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for DTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.