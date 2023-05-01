Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) vs. Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Financial Analysis

Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Infobird and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infobird N/A N/A N/A Domo -34.20% N/A -46.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infobird and Domo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infobird $9.64 million 0.20 -$13.87 million N/A N/A Domo $308.65 million 1.79 -$105.55 million ($3.11) -5.11

Analyst Ratings

Infobird has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Domo.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infobird and Domo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A Domo 0 1 4 0 2.80

Domo has a consensus price target of $22.60, indicating a potential upside of 42.32%. Given Domo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Domo is more favorable than Infobird.

Volatility & Risk

Infobird has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domo has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Infobird shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Infobird shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Domo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Domo beats Infobird on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infobird

Infobird Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients. The company also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients to monitor, benchmark, and enhance the performances of agents; consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. It serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

