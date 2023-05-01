Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Lowered by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $57.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

