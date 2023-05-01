Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0782 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. Dogecoin has a market cap of $10.88 billion and approximately $325.65 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00310820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012939 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000905 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000699 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,169,376,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

