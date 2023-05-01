Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 671,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 100.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.19. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,610. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty ( OTCMKTS:BEVFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter.

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

