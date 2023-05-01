Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.77

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 60042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

