Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,234 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $40,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,536,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,049,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Enstar Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Enstar Group Trading Up 3.1 %

ESGR stock opened at $240.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $169.04 and a 52-week high of $249.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.