Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Takes $38.15 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 317,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $35,148,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $898,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META stock opened at $240.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $241.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

