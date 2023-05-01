Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,682,042 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,682,042 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in V.F. by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,344,000 after buying an additional 714,611 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in V.F. by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $23.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.15%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

