Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,653 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $19,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $231.60 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.86 and a 200 day moving average of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.85.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

