Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,825,131 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,174,895 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,825,131 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.50% of Taseko Mines worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 57.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $475.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

