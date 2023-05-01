Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,760 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of UFP Technologies worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 649,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,718,000 after buying an additional 104,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFPT. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

UFPT stock opened at $137.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

