Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $26.86 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,641 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Stericycle worth $26,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRCL opened at $45.65 on Monday. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

