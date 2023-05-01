Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,913 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.84. The stock has a market cap of $129.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

