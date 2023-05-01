Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,011 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Rocky Brands worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Rocky Brands stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $214.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.