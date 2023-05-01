Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,780 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of RenaissanceRe worth $34,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 514.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 2.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $215.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.95.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -5.93%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Further Reading

