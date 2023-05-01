Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Loews worth $46,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 122,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 66,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:L opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average of $57.74. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total transaction of $234,018.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,209 shares of company stock worth $1,321,163 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.