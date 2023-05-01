Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 48,155 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,155 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Ondas worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ondas by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ondas by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 117,838 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ondas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 284,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ondas by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 126,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its position in shares of Ondas by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 92,648 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONDS. Oppenheimer downgraded Ondas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ondas stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.24. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.

In other Ondas news, Director Thomas Bushey sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,642 shares in the company, valued at $323,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. It operates through the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems segments. The Ondas Networks segment provides wireless connectivity solutions enabling mission-critical Industrial Internet applications and services.

