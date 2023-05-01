DHT (DHT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect DHT to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHT Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DHT opened at $9.49 on Monday. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

DHT Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DHT by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DHT by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in DHT by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHT. StockNews.com raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

