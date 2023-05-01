DFI.Money (YFII) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.87 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One DFI.Money token can now be bought for approximately $1,023.90 or 0.03669895 BTC on exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $39.52 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DFI.Money Token Profile

DFI.Money’s genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.money (YFII) is a DeFi protocol on Ethereum created by anonymous developers inspired by Yearn Finance. It’s used for yield farming, providing liquidity in exchange for YFII rewards, and offers various strategies like liquidity mining and staking. YFII can be used for voting on proposals and community governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.