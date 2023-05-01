DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $125.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,429.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,442 shares of company stock worth $16,386,339. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $121.34 on Monday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $126.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.74 and a 200-day moving average of $112.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Stories

