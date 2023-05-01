Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $40.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MXL has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:MXL opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $290.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,222,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,868,000 after buying an additional 140,300 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 21.4% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

