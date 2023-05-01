Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $88.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

CL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $80.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,874. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

