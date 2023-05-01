Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $73.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

EHC stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.89. 159,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 43.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Encompass Health by 26.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 48,797 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Encompass Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,702,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,997,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Encompass Health by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 48,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

