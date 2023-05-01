Desjardins Increases CGI Group (TSE:GIB) Price Target to C$155.00

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on CGI Group from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI Group to C$150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on CGI Group to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CGI Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI Group from C$145.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.31 billion.

