Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$42.82.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$36.75 on Friday. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$29.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.95. The firm has a market cap of C$4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.37.

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.08. Definity Financial had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of C$851.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.3454774 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

