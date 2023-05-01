Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lowered by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 2.9% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE DE traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $382.90. 211,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,490. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

