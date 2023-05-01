DeepOnion Hits Market Capitalization of $978,144.16 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $978,144.16 and approximately $748.01 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,915,334 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

