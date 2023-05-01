Davidson Capital Management Inc. Takes $703,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,760 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $1,480,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 111.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.85. The stock had a trading volume of 89,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,750. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

