Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 214 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,771,000 after purchasing an additional 398,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,705,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.01. The stock had a trading volume of 371,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.69. The stock has a market cap of $156.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

