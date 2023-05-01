Davidson Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.94. 8,277,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,123,023. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $334.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

