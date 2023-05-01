Davidson Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 500 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.03. 144,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,999. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

