Davidson Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,525 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 25,178.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.68. 691,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,219,227. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

