DARTH 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.48 (DAH)

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One DARTH token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DARTH has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. DARTH has a market capitalization of $638.29 million and approximately $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DARTH Profile

DARTH’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance. DARTH’s official message board is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09.

Buying and Selling DARTH

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

