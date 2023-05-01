DAO Maker Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00005358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $253.34 million and $10.01 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,776,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

