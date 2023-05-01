Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.71.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $236.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.10.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.