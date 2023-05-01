Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $236.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

