Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.56. 1,294,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.10. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

