Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.35 billion-$10.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.65 billion. Dana also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.25-0.75 EPS.

Dana Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.38.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dana will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 121.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

