Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00003110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $738.49 million and $28.24 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001114 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.
About Curve DAO Token
Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,940,450,757 tokens and its circulating supply is 810,661,226 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token
