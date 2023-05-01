Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cummins Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.00. 179,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,257. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.
Insider Activity at Cummins
In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
