Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cullman Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Cullman Bancorp worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cullman Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CULL remained flat at $10.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. Cullman Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

